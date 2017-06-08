PETS

U.K. election goes to the dogs with #DogsAtPollingStations

People with dogs pass each other outside a polling station at St Columba's Church, in the Knightsbridge area of London, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Matt Dunham/AP Photo)

British dogs showed off their patriotism by accompanying their owners to the polls during the 2017 U.K. general election on June 8.

Voters shared photos of their four-legged furry friends on Twitter using #DogsAtPollingStations.
