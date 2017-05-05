PETS

Victorville family reunited with long lost dog in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Victorville family was reunited with their beloved pet after it had vanished for nearly two years. (KABC)

By
LAS VEGAS (KABC) --
A Victorville family was reunited with their beloved pet after it had vanished for nearly two years.

Claudia Navarette and her two sons, Jesse and Isaiah, drove to Las Vegas from their home to finally bring Bella back.

"We thought that she was gone forever," Jesse said.

Bella ran away when Jesse was 15. Now he's 17 years old and his brother has never met the pup.

Somehow, Bella turned up at Cheyenne West Animal Hospital Tuesday and her microchip allowed the hospital to track down her family.

"It's just wonderful to have a pet reunited with their family after two years. It's just a miraculous story in our eyes," said Carolyn Lawrence, with the animal hospital.

Everyone wishes Bella could speak and tell them about her journey from Victorville to Vegas.

Maybe the mystery of the last two years was unraveled on the drive back home, but if not, at least it was enough time for Isaiah and Bella to get to know each other.
Related Topics:
petsdogsreunionfamilylost petLas VegasVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
LA close to achieving 'no-kill' status, officials say
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old kitten named Midnight
Kittens can't stay still for photo
More Pets
Top Stories
7th grader assaulted, robbed in Long Beach
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
Ventura County chase suspect arrested after hiding in orchard
LAPD believes song by rapper YG is inspiring knock-knock burglaries
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Hawthorne special needs teacher gets classroom makeover
Model accused of Connecticut bank robberies caught in San Diego
Show More
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
Zoe Saldana talks inspirational, imaginative roles
36 military veterans take Honor Flight from LAX to DC
2 sought in string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in San Gabriel Valley
iPhone calculator backspace trick is blowing people's minds
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Several great white sharks swim near Long Beach shore
Hawthorne special needs teacher gets classroom makeover
These 'destroyed' sneakers cost $1,425
Zoe Saldana talks inspirational, imaginative roles
More Video