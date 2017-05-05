Victorville family reunited with long lost dog in Las Vegas

A Victorville family was reunited with their beloved pet after it had vanished for nearly two years.Claudia Navarette and her two sons, Jesse and Isaiah, drove to Las Vegas from their home to finally bring Bella back."We thought that she was gone forever," Jesse said.Bella ran away when Jesse was 15. Now he's 17 years old and his brother has never met the pup.Somehow, Bella turned up at Cheyenne West Animal Hospital Tuesday and her microchip allowed the hospital to track down her family."It's just wonderful to have a pet reunited with their family after two years. It's just a miraculous story in our eyes," said Carolyn Lawrence, with the animal hospital.Everyone wishes Bella could speak and tell them about her journey from Victorville to Vegas.Maybe the mystery of the last two years was unraveled on the drive back home, but if not, at least it was enough time for Isaiah and Bella to get to know each other.