Backstage at Westminster Kennel Club show

Backstage at the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club show in New York City

NEW YORK CITY --
Before the world's top dogs take the stage at the Westminster Kennel Club show, fans can get up close with many of them.

We're taking you backstage to see the champions and challengers before the first night of the show.

Nearly 2,800 dogs across 202 breeds and varieties were entered for the 2017 competition. Best in show will be crowned on Tuesday night.

There is no prize money for winning Westminster. Instead, the payoff can come in breeding rights, so owners frequently are eager to retire their champions.
