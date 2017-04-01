Construction on Yorba Linda's newest dog park is expected to begin this weekend, and former President Richard Nixon's pooch "Checkers" has thus far topped the list of whom to name the location after.The dog became a celebrity of sorts after a widely watched speech given in 1952 by then-Sen. Nixon, in which he addressed accusations of improper use of funds."Our little girl Trisha, the six-year-old, named it Checkers," Nixon said of the family's pet. "You know, the kids, like all kids, love the dog. And I just want to say this right now: that regardless of what they say about it, we're going to keep it."Nearby residents shared their thoughts on a possible "Checkers Park.""That's great, seeing (as) he's a Yorba Linda resident and we've got the library right down the street," Kim Dimaggio said. "I think everyone will really take to that."The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum is located in Yorba Linda, the 37th president's hometown."I think it's cute," Shellie Schmidt said. "I wouldn't mind it being named Checkers. I think it's nice."The naming of the new park has not yet been taken under consideration at a Yorba Linda City Council meeting.