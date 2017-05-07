ANIMAL NEWS

Young mountain lion found in Chatsworth garden center

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers rescued a young mountain lion found in a garden center in Chatsworth. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers rescued a young mountain lion found in a garden center in Chatsworth.

Officers responded to reports of the mountain lion sighting on Friday at a plant nursery south of State Route 118, CDFW officials said.

When officers tranquilized it, they discovered a tag identifying the male cat as one of three kittens born to mountain lion P-39, who was fatally struck by a car in December.

Two of the three kittens were also later killed by vehicles, and the whereabouts of the third kitten, P-50, were unknown until now.

Wildlife officers examined the young guy and said he's healthy.

They moved P-50 to the Santa Monica Mountains and after he woke up from the tranquilizer, officers said he walked away on his own.
