17 immigrants found in south Texas big rig, police say

EDINBURG, Texas --
A family member reportedly tipped police off to a smuggling operation where 17 undocumented immigrants were found in a trailer not far from the border.

Police found the trailer Sunday afternoon at a rest stop in Edinburg, Texas, after a relative in Mexico called authorities.

Upon arrival, first responders began knocking on trailers parked around the rest stop until they located the immigrants, who came from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Romania.

Immigration officials and other law enforcement are at the scene in Edinburg.



A man and a woman were detained in connection with the incident.

The condition of the people who were found inside the trailer is not known.

Sunday's discovery comes less than a month after more than 30 people were found inside a trailer in San Antonio.

In that case, 10 people died from heat exhaustion after being smuggled into the country. The driver in that case, James Matthew Bradley, 60, is now facing federal smuggling charges.

