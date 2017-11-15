Police looking for man who groped girl in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are looking for a man who groped a young girl as she walked home from school in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

The girl was walking in the area of Edwards Street and Edinger Avenue when a man in his 20s approached her. He groped her in an inappropriate manner before she was able to run away and safely get home, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male about 25 years old, about 5 foot 7 or 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a dark turquoise shirt and jeans. He was seen getting into a small black car with dark tinted windows and black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (714)375-5066. Anyone who thinks they have spotted the suspect is asked to call Huntington Beach police at (714)960-8811.

Police and school officials reminded parents to provide safety tips to their children about walking home from school, including avoiding distractions like listening to music or watching their cell phones while walking.

"We encourage you to share with your child the importance of walking home in pairs or groups, safe school routes, being aware of your surroundings at all times, and avoiding cell phone distractions while walking," the Ocean View School District said in a message to parents.
