Police are responding in large numbers to the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts for what is described as an angry crowd, possibly throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

Police responded in large numbers to the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts for what was described as an angry crowd, possibly throwing rocks and bottles at officers.Officers who encountered a large unruly crowd in the area called for backup from both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as more information becomes available.