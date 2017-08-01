Authorities on Monday asked for more possible victims to come forward in the investigation of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while posing as a ride service driver in Beverly Hills.According to a news release, the assault was reported to the Beverly Hills Police Department on May 13. Carlos Omar Pichinte, 40, allegedly picked up a female passenger in West Hollywood."The victim believed the suspect was the legitimate ride service driver she had requested," police said in the statement. "The suspect drove a short distance before he pulled over in the City of Beverly Hills and sexually assaulted the victim."On May 20, police detectives conducted surveillance and identified Pichinte as a suspect. The Los Angeles resident was arrested on suspicion of rape and other felony charges. His bail was set at $1,350,000.Pichinte remained in custody on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.Police investigators believe Pichinte "may be connected to additional sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area," the press release said, adding that he was driving a silver 2015 four-door Kia Rio at the time of the alleged crime.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2185.