Carjacking suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra, authorities say

A man who allegedly carjacked a woman and tried to strike officers with the vehicle was shot and wounded by police in Alhambra. (RMG News)

By ABC7.com staff
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect who allegedly carjacked a woman and tried to strike officers with the vehicle was shot and wounded by police early Saturday morning in Alhambra, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the carjacking occurred shortly after midnight in the 100 block of Beacon Street, where the 29-year-old suspect "simulated a handgun" before stealing the white compact sedan. The victim was not injured.

About 20 minutes later, Alhambra Police Department officers responded to a report of a man ramming vehicles in a parking lot in the 700 block of Valley Boulevard.

When the officers arrived, the carjacking suspect attempted to strike them with the stolen car, a sheriff's statement said.

"The suspect accelerated the white sedan and drove directly at the arriving officers, at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred," the news release said.

The wounded man was transported to a hospital after being struck once in the torso and is expected to survive, according to authorities. His name was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
