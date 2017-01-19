PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

360 view: 'Make America Great Again' welcome concert for Donald Trump

WASHINGTON --
Thousands of people gathered on the footsteps of an iconic American site for Donald Trump's inauguration welcome event Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The event, called "Make America Great Again Welcome Concert: Voices of the People Pre-Program," was held at the Lincoln Memorial.

We snapped some interactive 360 photos of the event, showing what it was like to be in the crowd. Click and drag each image below to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.

1. View with Lincoln Memorial

2. View of the crowd
Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trump360 photoWashington D.C.
