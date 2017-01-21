POLITICS

360 PHOTOS: What it looks like to be at the Women's March on Washington

A woman holds a sign reading "Women Unite" while attending a rally in Washington D.C., January, 21, 2017. (Mike Waterhouse/ABC Owned Stations)

WASHINGTON --
If you weren't able to make it to the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, we're putting you in the center of the action -- virtually.



We snapped some 360 photos from the rally on Independence Avenue near the Capitol, where hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a rally and march in support of women's rights. Many in attendance were wearing the knit pink, cat-eared hats that have become the symbol of the event.

Celebrities, including America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Ashley Judd and Michael Moore were on hand as well, with several of them speaking onstage.

Take a look at the three different angles we captured below. Click and drag each image to move around. If you're accessing via our app, tap here to see the images in a web browser.
