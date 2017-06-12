POLITICS

Another appeals court upholds decision blocking Trump's revised travel ban

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, Monday, May 15, 2017, outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE --
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

The ruling Monday from a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deals the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.

The judges say the president violated U.S. immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.

They didn't rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution's ban on the government officially favoring or disfavoring any religion.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban May 25. The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigration
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Montana's Gianforte avoids jail time for reporter assault
Happy Birthday, Barbara Bush: A treasured love story
California Values Act heads to Assembly committee
President Trump says Comey testimony proved no collusion
More Politics
Top Stories
Possible arson suspect detained in East Hollywood fire
Army soldier from Barstow killed in Afghanistan
Defense rests, Cosby does not testify at sex assault trial
Montana's Gianforte avoids jail time for reporter assault
Half-staff flags, bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre
Menifee store owners ecstatic over Powerball win
Mom killed saving kids from alleged DUI driver
Show More
Police fatally shoot dog after it attacks woman in Long Beach
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
Rhea the parrot loves to explore
6.2-magnitude quake shakes Greek islands, Turkey; 10 hurt
3 pedestrians injured after being hit by car in West Hollywood
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
Boeing testing cutting-edge submarine off Palos Verdes coast
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos