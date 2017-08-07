EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

California Assembly speaker opposes single-payer health care bill

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon explained his opposition to SB 562, creating a single-payer health plan in California.

Speaking on Eyewitness Newsmakers, Rendon said he is in favor universal healthcare, but he said the Senate bill didn't spell out how to fund it or deliver the care. Independent analysis puts the cost at $400 billion, double the entire state budget.

Supporters of the measure have launched a recall against Rendon for killing the measure at least until the end of the year. He said if the Senate sends the Assembly a viable bill, he will bring it to the floor.

Rendon said when the legislature reconvenes August 20, housing will be a priority, providing a funding source for low and moderate income housing.

Despite opposition, Rendon expects the 12-cent per gallon gas tax increase will take effect in November, raising $52 billion for road and bridge repair under SB 1.

He said there are protections in place to keep legislators from raiding the fund for other projects. Rendon said as vehicles have become more fuel efficient, the state is running out of means to repair the crumbling infrastructure.

Another measure on the Assembly's agenda is SB 54, declaring California a sanctuary state. He said officials won't shy away from confronting the President or his attorney general to pass it.
