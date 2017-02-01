<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1731133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

California Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, who immigrated to the U.S. from Iran, now represents hundreds of thousands of Southern Californians in Sacramento. He is strongly condemning President Donald Trump's travel ban. (Photo courtesy Adrin Nazarian)