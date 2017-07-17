  • BREAKING NEWS Disney characters to sing happy birthday on Disneyland's 62nd anniversary - WATCH LIVE
POLITICS

Caitlyn Jenner considering running for US Senate seat representing California

The Republican reality television star said she is considering a run for the U.S. Senate. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Caitlyn Jenner is the latest celebrity considering running for office.

The Republican reality television star said she is considering a run for the U.S. Senate.

Jenner works closely with the American Unity Fund. The purpose of the group is to build Republican support for LGBTQ issues.

The former Olympian said she must first decide if she can be more effective working from the perimeter of politics or on the inside.

If Jenner runs, she would be running for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.

Feinstein is up for re-election next year but has not said if she's running.
