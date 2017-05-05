POLITICS

California assemblyman files initiative for gas tax repeal

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An effort is underway to overturn the new hike in the California gas tax that begins in November.

The price of gasoline is going up by 12 cents a gallon to pay for much-needed repairs to highways and other parts of the transportation infrastructure.

Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen, of Huntington Beach, will be gathering signatures for a ballot measure in November 2018, asking voters if they want to repeal the tax.

Allen said he was forced to write the initiative because the law could not be overturned by a referendum due to it including an urgency clause. The initiative was filed Thursday.

The Attorney General's Office will issue an official circulating title and summary to Allen within 15 days following receipt of the fiscal impact report, allowing backers to begin gathering signatures.

The initiative will require valid signatures from 365,880 registered voters to qualify for the November 2018 ballot, according to Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicsjerry browngas pricestaxesroad repaircalifornia state assemblycalifornia state senateHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
How every Congress member from California voted for the health bill
Social reactions to the Republican health care plan
LA council candidate Bray-Ali taking fire over flag-burning comments
Comey says he had to tell Congress of Clinton emails
More Politics
Top Stories
Girl riding bike fatally struck by bus in Redondo Beach
Outrage sparked as Forum concertgoers allowed to park at cemetery
Some wary of celebrating Cinco de Mayo amid immigration policies
7th grader assaulted, robbed in Long Beach
San Onofre shark attack victim 'getting better'
Prospective LA parents left in dark as adoption agency goes bankrupt
OC car dealership says union put racist sign outside business
Show More
Major LAX airline terminal shift underway
Texas officer turns self in to face murder charge in shooting of teen
Video shows fatal stabbing victim being carried to hospital
SoCal locals to show off sweat-proof T-shirt invention on 'Shark Tank'
Passengers escape fiery helicopter crash in Santa Barbara County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos