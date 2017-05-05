California assemblyman files initiative for gas tax repeal

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --An effort is underway to overturn the new hike in the California gas tax that begins in November.
The price of gasoline is going up by 12 cents a gallon to pay for much-needed repairs to highways and other parts of the transportation infrastructure.
Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen, of Huntington Beach, will be gathering signatures for a ballot measure in November 2018, asking voters if they want to repeal the tax.
Allen said he was forced to write the initiative because the law could not be overturned by a referendum due to it including an urgency clause. The initiative was filed Thursday.
The Attorney General's Office will issue an official circulating title and summary to Allen within 15 days following receipt of the fiscal impact report, allowing backers to begin gathering signatures.
The initiative will require valid signatures from 365,880 registered voters to qualify for the November 2018 ballot, according to Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
City News Service contributed to this report.