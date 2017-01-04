California enlists Eric Holder to defend against Trump administration

The California Legislature has selected former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to advise the state on legal strategies against the incoming Trump administration.Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de Leon and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced Wednesday that Holder will serve as outside counsel and help legislators resist any attempts to roll back progress on issues like climate change, health care, civil rights and immigration.The task is usually given to the state attorney general. This agreement will make Holder the lead when it comes to addressing potential conflicts between the state and the federal government.He'll lead a team of attorneys from the firm Covington & Burling.Holder says he will help lawmakers respond to potential changes in federal law that could impact California's residents and policy priorities.The Legislature is trying to protect existing state policies that go against President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises.