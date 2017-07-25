POLITICS

Congressman Adam Schiff says he felt Trump 'slimed' him in latest tweet diss

EMBED </>More Videos

Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he felt like a character on "Ghostbusters" who was being slimed after President Donald Trump attacked him on Twitter. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he felt like a character on "Ghostbusters" who was being slimed after President Donald Trump attacked him on Twitter.

Trump called out Schiff in a tweet, saying the Congressman was "sleazy" and "totally biased." He also said Schiff spends his time on television "pushing the Dem loss excuse."

During an interview with Eyewitness News, Schiff said Trump spends too much time watching television and the insults on Twitter are "beneath the dignity of the office."

"It disturbs me to see just how low this office has become under his stewardship, where you have the president of the United States using Twitter to hurl insults at people," he said.

Schiff added that he felt like a character in the movie "Ghostbusters" who had been slimed after reading the tweet.

The Congressman also discussed the three-hour closed session of questioning for Jared Kushner. He said it seemed Trump's son-in-law answered most of the committee members' questions.

"I do feel like he answered our questions. I think it was very productive. All the members that wanted to participate had very good questions for Mr. Kushner," he said.

Kushner, along with Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, met with the committee behind closed doors to discuss meetings with Russian officials, which sparked the Russia probe.

Both men had cooperated with the committees which, along with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, are investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with Trump associates.

The two men have faced particular scrutiny about attending a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer because it was described in emails to Donald Trump Jr. as being part of a Russian government effort to aid Trump's presidential campaign.

There have also been reports that Trump wants to remove Mueller as special counsel. Schiff said he found it "appalling" and that he and Congress would not let Trump interfere in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsrussiainvestigationcongressjared kushnerPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldtwitter
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Gov. Brown extends climate change bill by 10 years
Trump, Lebanese leader pledge solidarity against terrorism
Pres. Trump tweets, McCain return set stage for health bill vote
Healthcare's pros, cons debated by California political leaders
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman shot, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Jefferson Park
Suspected street race causes 6-car crash in Woodland Hills
LA deputy being investigated over alleged misconduct w/ teen cadet
Florida teen wins $500 a week for life in lottery
20 million mosquitoes to be released in CA
Smuggled cobras shipped to U.S. in potato-chip cans
SoCal families targeted in 'virtual kidnapping' scheme
93-year-old woman fatally stabbed at Long Beach senior home
Show More
Fundraiser organized to replace food cart destroyed in Hollywood
Teacher panhandles to pay for school supplies
911 audio released of day Chester Bennington's body was found
Woman in custody after officer-involved shooting at Chaffey College in IE
Toddler fatally backed over by family member in Fontana
More News
Top Video
Suspected street race causes 6-car crash in Woodland Hills
LA deputy being investigated over alleged misconduct w/ teen cadet
Florida teen wins $500 a week for life in lottery
20 million mosquitoes to be released in CA
More Video