Conservative speaker Ben Shapiro spoke at UCLA amid protests

Controversial conservative speaker Ben Shapiro spoke at UCLA on Monday, and protesters turned out.Security on campus was tight.Organizers said tickets to the lecture titled, "Ben Shapiro: The Rise of Campus Fascism," sold out quickly. Around 600 tickets were sold with 300 others on the standby.The event was sponsored by the Bruin Republicans and the Young America's Foundation.Shapiro, who is a Bruin alum, currently hosts the podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, and is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire.The line for the speech formed around 3 p.m. with doors opening one hour later. The speech started at 6 p.m. in the Ackerman Grand Ballroom.One protester said he believes the majority of the people attending Shapiro's event would not be from the UCLA community."If you look (Shapiro) up online, you'll find a slew of really problematic things that he's said, things that he supports. Most UCLA students don't support that...The UCLA community as a whole does not think that transgenderism is a disorder," Henry Degroot said.Officials reminded attendees that backpacks were not allowed inside.UCLA will pay for security costs as long as at least 70 percent of the attendees are students, faculty or staff. Otherwise, the organizers will be asked to pay for additional security costs.In 2016, protests erupted outside of Cal State L.A. where Shapiro spoke. Shapiro tweeted that he had to be escorted from the campus by police because the protests grew so intense.