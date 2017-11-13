POLITICS

Conservative speaker Ben Shapiro to speak at UCLA

Controversial conservative speaker Ben Shapiro is slated to speak at UCLA on Monday, and protesters are expected to turn out.

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Security on campus will be tight.

Organizers say tickets to the lecture titled, "Ben Shapiro: The Rise of Campus Fascism," sold out quickly. Around 600 tickets were sold with 300 others on the standby.

The event is sponsored by the Bruin Republicans and the Young America's Foundation.

Shapiro, who is a Bruin alum, currently hosts the podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, and is the editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire.

The line for the speech is expected to form around 3 p.m. with doors opening one hour later. The speech is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Ackerman Grand Ballroom.

Officials reminded attendees that backpacks will not be allowed inside.

UCLA will pay for security costs as long as at least 70 percent of the attendees are students, faculty or staff. Otherwise, the organizers will be asked to pay for additional security costs.

In 2016, protests erupted outside of Cal State L.A. where Shapiro spoke. Shapiro tweeted that he had to be escorted from the campus by police because the protests grew so intense.
