DOJ asks court to stay order on Trump's travel ban

Protesters march along Pennsylvania Avenue past the Trump International Hotel during a rally protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON --
The Justice Department is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's travel ban.

The federal government's request for an emergency stay was filed Saturday night with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The filing asks the court to lift an order from a day earlier from a judge in Washington state.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America's refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The administration on Saturday moved to suspend enforcement of the travel ban as the Justice Department readied its legal challenge.

President Donald Trump has lashed out at Robart on Twitter, calling him a "so-called judge."
