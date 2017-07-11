POLITICS

Trump Jr. tweets email chain on Russia meeting: 'If it's what you say I love it'

Donald Trump Jr., son of President-elect Donald Trump, walks from the elevator at Trump Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump's eldest son released an email chain Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton that were described as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

The emails are the first documentary evidence that a top Trump associate took a meeting to hear damaging information about Clinton with the understanding that it was connected to a Russian government effort to help Trump in the 2016 election. Trump Jr., in addition to being the president's son, was deeply involved in his presidential campaign.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump's eldest son said he was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.


The information, Goldstone wrote, "would be very useful to your father." Goldstone was seeking to set up a meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney that later took place at Trump Tower.

"If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer," Trump Jr. replied to Goldstone in one of a series of email exchanges the younger Trump posted to Twitter. The emails are dated early June.

Trump Jr. has acknowledged that he met shortly after that email exchange with a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, during the presidential campaign with the understanding that the attorney would provide damaging information on Clinton.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trump jrdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumprussiaemailstwitter
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Poll suggests more Californians want to secede
Adam Schiff talks Russian hacking, earthquake funding
Trump presses Congress to pass GOP health care bill
Alaska mom, baby meet ex-President Obama
More Politics
Top Stories
Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita
IOC to pick LA, Paris for 2024, 2028 Olympics in September
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car in Ontario
At least 16 killed in Mississippi military plane crash
Geyser erupts after hydrant sheared in Sepulveda Pass
Officer who killed Castile to be paid $48,500 in buyout
Ontario woman arrested after dog dies in hot car
Show More
Krispy Kreme hosts 80-cent glazed doughnuts deal
CA boaters panic as rattlesnake nearly makes it on board
Canoga Park residents frustrated over 2nd power outage in days
Hitler speech blasted over Newbury Park school's loudspeakers
CA threatens to withhold aid in fires on fed land over $18M owed
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos