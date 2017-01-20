It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump, the billionaire businessman and reality television star who shook up the world of politics on his way to the top, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States.Trump started his inauguration day with a morning tweet to his country saying, "It all begins today!" and "THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!"Trump fans arrived to the nation's capital for the inaugural celebrations, many wearing red hats with his popular campaign slogan "Make America Great Again." Meantime, dozens of Democratic lawmakers were boycotting the ceremony on Capitol Hill.Campaign rival Hillary Clinton was expected to be present for the ceremony.The president-elect will attend church with his family before the ceremony, then meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House. The Trumps and the Obamas will then travel together for the noon swearing-in ceremony.Trump aides said the president-elect had been personally invested in crafting his inaugural address, which will be an approximate 20-minute speech that is expected to center on his vision for what it means to be an American. Spokesman Sean Spicer said the address would be "less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document."Trump supporters were seen starting to line up at security checkpoints before dawn to take their places."I'm here for history," said Kevin Puchalski, a 24-year-old construction worker who drove from Philadelphia to attend the swearing-in. "This is the first president that I voted for that won." His big hope: Trump builds that promised wall on the U.S.-Mexican border. "Keep the illegals out," he said.Protesters were also out early, some trying to block inaugural visitors from passing through security checkpoints, some wearing orange jumpsuits with black hoods over their faces.Eleanor Goldfield, who helped organize the Disrupt J20 protest, said the message is they will not be silent during Trump's presidency. She called Trump supporters "misguided, misinformed or just plain dangerous."Meantime at the White House, moving trucks were on standby Friday morning at the White House.Obama also took to Twitter on his last hours as president, thanking the public for making him a "a better leader and a better man."He continued with follow-up tweets, making a promise to the people he "will be right there with you as a citizen."Following plans to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews, Obama and his family plan to travel to Palm Springs. They will use the presidential plane to fly there, but it won't be referred to as Air Force One because that designation only applies when the current president is on board.It's unclear how long the Obamas will be in Palm Springs, but they aren't expected to host any public events while in California.The Obamas have rented a home in Washington and intend to live there as private citizens until Sasha finishes high school.