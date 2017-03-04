More than 100 people lined up in Palmdale for a Saturday morning town hall meeting with Congressman Steve Knight over concerns on policies developed by the Trump administration.One of the main concerns was health care, especially as congressional Republicans work to repeal and replace Obamacare."I come to tell my senator to fight for my health care. I'm one of those people who didn't have health care and because of the Affordable Care Act, my life was truly saved at Kaiser Hospital Sunset. So please leave it alone, I need my health care," Lancaster resident, Robin Tarver, said.There were several residents attending the event wearing hot pink hats and shirts or "Make America Great Again" caps.Because there were so many people attending the meeting, the room was filled to capacity and people were left outside.The town hall began at 8:30 a.m.