WASHINGTON (KABC) --During the second day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein was among the legislators who questioned the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge.
Feinstein, a Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spent about 30 minutes querying Gorsuch about his judicial philosophy and a variety of legal precedents.
They included the District of Columbia v. Heller case of 2008, in which the Supreme Court affirmed the right of people to keep guns in their homes for the purpose of self-defense.
"Whatever is in Heller is the law and I follow the law. ... It's not a matter of agreeing or disagreeing," Gorsuch said.
Feinstein said she was concerned about women's rights, given the outcome of the 2016 presidential campaign. California's senior senator noted that President Donald Trump, who nominated Gorsuch to the high court, promised last year that Roe v. Wade would be overturned during his administration.
When Feinstein asked Gorsuch about the landmark decision, which affirmed the right to an abortion, he responded: "It is a precedent in the United States Supreme Court. It has been reaffirmed many times."
Some critics have described Gorsuch's previous rulings as tending to favor large companies - a topic broached by Feinstein on Tuesday.
"How do we have confidence in you that you won't just be for the big corporations, that you will be for the little man?" she asked.
"The bottom line is that I'd like to convey to you from the bottom of my heart is that I'm a fair judge," Gorsuch replied. "I can't guarantee you more than that, but I can promise you absolutely nothing less."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.