LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Tuesday's special election to replace former Rep. Xavier Becerra is the nation's first congressional race since Donald Trump was elected president.
That has helped attract a large, diverse group of candidates, many of whom have not run for public office before.
The field features 23 people on the ballot plus one write-in candidate.
The 34th Congressional District includes Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, downtown L.A. and Koreatown. Becerra left the seat after he was appointed California attorney general, replacing Kamala Harris after her election to the U.S. Senate.
If no single candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, the top two candidates face a runoff election in June.
To hear some of the leading candidates make the case for their election, watch the video above.