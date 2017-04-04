POLITICS

Full field of candidates seeking LA congressional seat Tuesday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tuesday's election to replace former Rep. Xavier Becerra has attracted a field of 23 candidates on the ballot, plus one write-in. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Tuesday's special election to replace former Rep. Xavier Becerra is the nation's first congressional race since Donald Trump was elected president.

That has helped attract a large, diverse group of candidates, many of whom have not run for public office before.

The field features 23 people on the ballot plus one write-in candidate.

RELATED: Here is the list of the 23 candidates on Tuesday's ballot for the 34th Congressional District.

The 34th Congressional District includes Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, downtown L.A. and Koreatown. Becerra left the seat after he was appointed California attorney general, replacing Kamala Harris after her election to the U.S. Senate.

If no single candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote on Tuesday, the top two candidates face a runoff election in June.

To hear some of the leading candidates make the case for their election, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
politicscongressional racecongressspecial electionelectiondemocratsrepublicansLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
CA activist's proposal denies undocumented kids access to free education
CA Senate approves sanctuary state bill, sends to Assembly
List of congressional candidates vying to succeed Xavier Becerra
Dems secure enough votes to block Neil Gorsuch
More Politics
Top Stories
South LA mom arrested after allegedly leaving 4 kids alone before fire
VIDEO: Postmates delivery guy swipes packages from LA apartment
Los Angeles Fire Department battles huge blaze in South LA building
Motorcyclist injured in Simi Valley stunt may be same who jumped 60 Freeway
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
Study: Giving licenses to undocumented may have reduced hit-runs in CA
North Carolina defeats Gonzaga, wins school's 6th NCAA title
Show More
CA activist's proposal denies undocumented kids access to free education
CA Senate approves sanctuary state bill, sends to Assembly
San Pedro High baseball player fights for life after brutal beating
Burglar hits same Arleta store 3 times in 7 months
Fishermen rescue sea lion with arrow lodged in body
More News
Top Video
South LA mom arrested after allegedly leaving 4 kids alone before fire
'Dancing with the Stars' does Vegas
VIDEO: Postmates delivery guy swipes packages from LA apartment
Burglar hits same Arleta store 3 times in 7 months
More Video