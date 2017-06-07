POLITICS

George and Barbara Bush: A love story

EMBED </>More Videos

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Thursday. Her husband,the nation's 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday this month. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on June 12.

They are the longest-married couple in presidential history and if you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The former president and first lady celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in January. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George H.W. Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before he was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.
If you're viewing on our news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

They have six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever

Congratulations to the former president and first lady on 72 years of marriage and a lifetime of accomplishments.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushmarriagerelationshipsgood newsfeel good
Load Comments
POLITICS
Comey to tell Senate Trump asked him to 'lift the cloud' of Russia probe
Aja Brown retains seat as mayor of Compton
Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people'
Trump to nominate ex-Justice official as new FBI director
More Politics
Top Stories
Powder inside child's toy bought in Bell Gardens was harmless - not cocaine, police say
Carson veteran, 85, dies after beating in robbery
Warriors beat Cavaliers in Game 3 of NBA Finals, take 3-0 series lead into Friday's Game 4
Grandmother of missing South Pasadena boy speaks out for 1st time
4-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet in Compton
Redlands senior prohibited from wearing Army sash at graduation
Whittier student dies day before high school graduation
Show More
Man shot in Wilmington police shooting had toy gun, LAPD says
Irvine company raided by FBI as part of fraud investigation
Former coach at 2 LA elementary schools guilty of child molestation
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
Act of kindness toward blind Cubs fan goes viral
More News
Top Video
Whittier student dies day before high school graduation
Study: Babies get more sleep in separate room
Redlands senior prohibited from wearing Army sash at graduation
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
More Video