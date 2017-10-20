Former President George W. Bush spoke out against bigotry and white supremacy in an address at the George W. Bush Foundation in New York.Though he didn't mention President Donald Trump directly, he criticized a political system he says opposes globalization and is vulnerable to conspiracy theories and lies.Bush said bigotry and white supremacy in any form is "blasphemy against the American creed.""This means people of every race, religion and ethnicity can be fully and equally American," Bush said.Bush said following the message of Martin Luther King Jr., we should recognize others not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.The former president also slammed people he thinks are trying to break the nation's identity.Bush previously said he did not vote for Trump, but instead left the presidential section of his ballot blank.