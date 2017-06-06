POLITICS

Gomez elected to Congress for Boyle Heights-Koreatown area

Democrat Jimmy Gomez (right) defeated Robert Ahn for California's Congressional District 34 seat.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Democratic state Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez has won in the special election for California's Congressional District 34, beating attorney Robert Lee Ahn by a substantial margin.

The congressional district extends from Boyle Heights in the east through downtown Los Angeles to Koreatown. Both candidates are Democrats.

Election night results had Gomez with about a 60-40 lead over Ahn, who called to concede Tuesday evening.

The seat was left vacant after long-time Congressman Xavier Becerra was appointed to be California's attorney general after serving in Congress for more than 20 years.

Ahn had been aiming to become the first Korean-American member of Congress in decades, but Gomez was considered the frontrunner, with endorsements from Becerra and other local political leaders.

County officials said nearly 33,000 ballots were cast, for a turnout of 10.9 percent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsspecial electionelection 2017electionelection resultscongresscongressional raceBoyle HeightsKoreatownLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Aja Brown retains seat at mayor of Compton
Lawmakers meet with deported veterans in Mexico
Trump won't seek to block Comey testimony
LA veteran creates support home for deported vets in Mexico
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD officer hurt in Wilmington confrontation with suspect
Woman sought in drugging, robbing of men met at Hollywood nightclub
Cocaine found in vending machine toys, police say
Aja Brown retains seat at mayor of Compton
3 wounded in Victorville pawnshop shootout
3 boys arrested for attack on mentally challenged man
Ape-like creature caught on cellphone video in La Crescenta trees
Show More
Monrovia man accused of sexual assaults across LA County
2 shot in alley in Los Angeles
Stacy Keach suffered on-stage heart attack during 'Pamplona'
Firefighter rescues tiny puppy from Adelanto house fire
Lost ACT exams leave LA students frustrated
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos