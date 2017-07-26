POLITICS

Gov. Brown signs 1st-of-its-kind bill aimed at air pollution

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Jerry Brown was in Bell Gardens Wednesday to focus on one of the biggest problems in the area - air pollution. (KABC)

By
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) --
Gov. Jerry Brown was in Bell Gardens Wednesday to focus on one of the biggest problems in the area - air pollution.

Brown signed AB617, which imposes stricter penalties on polluters and increases monitoring of air-quality, especially in some of the most polluted areas in the city.

"All this poison is also the basis of our prosperity, and that's the dark paradox of modernity. We get the goodies, but we get the poison with it," Brown said.

With our busy ports and packed freeways contributing to some of the worst air pollution in the country, lawmakers said this bill will help all Californians.

The bill signing follows Tuesday's signing, with the extension of the state's cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gases and provides incentives to reduce carbon emissions.

Protesters gathered outside the bill signing ceremony, saying AB617 doesn't do enough to help those most at risk.

The governor celebrated the state's effort to fight global warming by climbing aboard a green bus at Proterra. The company's new West Coast manufacturing facility in the City of Industry produces zero-emission battery electric buses. It's the ride of the future, according to lawmakers.

AB617 establishes a comprehensive statewide program to address air pollution. It's the first-of-its-kind in the nation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsenvironmentpollutionclimate changejerry brownhealthprotestCaliforniaBell GardensLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Senate rejects proposal to repeal Obamacare
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obamacare
Senate opens 'Obamacare' debate but outcome in doubt
More Politics
Top Stories
Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim
1 dead, 7 hurt after spinning Ohio State Fair ride breaks apart
Brush fire erupts in foothills above Burbank; evacuation order issued
1 killed in shooting, car crash in City of Industry
Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4M, jury finds
Machete-wielding, one-armed clown arrested in Maine
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
Show More
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
LA transgender Army reservist says military empowered him
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
Senate rejects proposal to repeal Obamacare
More News
Top Video
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
VIDEO: 3 inmates documented 2016 OC jail escape
LAPD chief: Cadet program is 'here to stay'
More Video