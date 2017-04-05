POLITICS

Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California

Gov. Jerry Brown announced that he wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Gov. Jerry Brown announced on Wednesday that he wants to change how the state regulates marijuana.

Brown outlined tweaks that would square the state's new "recreational pot use" law with its long-standing "medical marijuana" law.

Brown said there should be just one regulatory framework that covers both types of marijuana in order to avoid duplicating costs and confusing businesses.

But late Wednesday, the California Police Chiefs Association objected to the plan, saying the governor's proposal could turn traditionally small marijuana businesses into much larger ones.
