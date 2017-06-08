POLITICS

George and Barbara Bush: A love story

If you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush. (Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on Thursday. Her husband, the nation's 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday this month.
George H.W. Bush turns 93 on June 12.

They are the longest-married couple in presidential history and if you need evidence that true love exists, look no further than George H.W. and Barbara Bush.

The former president and first lady celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in January. After a long-distance courtship, the two wed on Jan. 6, 1945. The lovebirds met at a dance in 1941 when George H.W. Bush was 16 years old and Barbara was home from boarding school during a holiday break. They were engaged right before he was shipped overseas as a naval pilot during World War II and married in Rye, N.Y.
They have six children, including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Congratulations to the former president and first lady on 72 years of marriage and a lifetime of accomplishments.
