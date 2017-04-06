POLITICS

How will President Donald Trump's proposed budget impact California?

Terry Jones of Investor's Business Daily explains the potential impact of President Donald Trump's proposed budget on California. (KABC)

President Donald Trump's proposed budget could have a major impact on California's infrastructure and social programs, according to experts.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Terry Jones of Investor's Business Daily said the proposed budget could help California address much-needed improvements to its infrastructure.

"It could impact California a great deal. When you think about it, the only thing Gov. Jerry Brown and President Donald Trump have in common is they both like infrastructure spending," Jones explained. "They've made that very clear. Gov. Brown will want at least $100 billion from that package. I would be very surprised given the size of California's congressional delegation - 54 people - that we didn't get a significant amount of that and we have the need."

