POLITICS

Hundreds attend town hall meeting held by Congressman Steve Knight in Palmdale

EMBED </>More News Videos

More than 100 people lined up in Palmdale for an early morning town hall meeting with Congressman Steve Knight over concerns on policies developed by the Trump administration. (KABC)

By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Nearly 300 people voiced their concerns on policies developed by the Trump administration during an early morning town hall meeting with Congressman Steve Knight in Palmdale.

One of the main concerns was health care, especially as congressional Republicans work to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

"I come to tell my senator to fight for my health care. I'm one of those people who didn't have health care and because of the Affordable Care Act, my life was truly saved at Kaiser Hospital Sunset. So please leave it alone, I need my health care," Lancaster resident, Robin Tarver, said.

Many residents attending the event wore hot pink hats and shirts or "Make America Great Again" caps.

Because there were so many people attending the meeting, the room was filled to capacity, which is about 275 people.

Those who could not get in held demonstrations outside of the building.

The town hall began at 8:30 a.m.
Related Topics:
politicstown hall meetingcongresshouse of representativesPresident Donald Trumphealth careObamacarecommunityPalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe
Senate confirms Rick Perry as energy secretary
AG Sessions didn't disclose 2016 Russian contacts during confirmation
President Trump delivers first address to Congress
More Politics
Top Stories
1 dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
Man arrested in Perris for stealing mail, possession of meth
2 brawls in less than a week at Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's
Garcetti speaks out about ICE arrest of Highland Park father
Show More
Pedestrian killed in alleged DUI crash in Maywood
Buss family feud brewing over control of Lakers
Boy, 2, remains missing after Hesperia crash that killed mom, brother
Free teen safe driving course arrives in Arcadia this weekend
LAPD raids net 15 gang members, guns, drugs in Baldwin Village
More News
Top Video
Buss family feud brewing over control of Lakers
LAPD raids net 15 gang members, guns, drugs in Baldwin Village
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
Free teen safe driving course arrives in Arcadia this weekend
More Video