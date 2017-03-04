Nearly 300 people voiced their concerns on policies developed by the Trump administration during an early morning town hall meeting with Congressman Steve Knight in Palmdale.One of the main concerns was health care, especially as congressional Republicans work to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act."I come to tell my senator to fight for my health care. I'm one of those people who didn't have health care and because of the Affordable Care Act, my life was truly saved at Kaiser Hospital Sunset. So please leave it alone, I need my health care," Lancaster resident, Robin Tarver, said.Many residents attending the event wore hot pink hats and shirts or "Make America Great Again" caps.Because there were so many people attending the meeting, the room was filled to capacity, which is about 275 people.Those who could not get in held demonstrations outside of the building.The town hall began at 8:30 a.m.