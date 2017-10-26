Immigration advocates are protesting the case of a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy now potentially facing deportation after having to cross a Border Patrol checkpoint for emergency gallbladder surgery.The 10-year-old, Rosa Maria Hernandez, was taken this week from the Texas border city of Laredo to a Corpus Christi children's hospital. A family attorney says agents let her through a checkpoint separating the cities, but followed her and a cousin to the hospital, and refused to release her after the surgery. Rosa Maria is in the U.S. without legal permission.She was instead taken to a federal facility for unaccompanied minors in San Antonio, where she could be held for several weeks.A Border Patrol statement says its agents are "committed to enforcing the immigration laws of this nation."The statement continued: