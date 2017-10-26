HOUSTON --Immigration advocates are protesting the case of a 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy now potentially facing deportation after having to cross a Border Patrol checkpoint for emergency gallbladder surgery.
The 10-year-old, Rosa Maria Hernandez, was taken this week from the Texas border city of Laredo to a Corpus Christi children's hospital. A family attorney says agents let her through a checkpoint separating the cities, but followed her and a cousin to the hospital, and refused to release her after the surgery. Rosa Maria is in the U.S. without legal permission.
She was instead taken to a federal facility for unaccompanied minors in San Antonio, where she could be held for several weeks.
A Border Patrol statement says its agents are "committed to enforcing the immigration laws of this nation."
The statement continued:
"Travelers that present themselves for immigration inspections at our checkpoints are inspected thoroughly and expeditiously. In this case, two individuals, a juvenile and her adult cousin approached the primary inspection lane of the Freer Border Patrol Checkpoint on Highway 59, east of Laredo, Texas. An immigration inspection on both individuals revealed the juvenile was illegally in the United States. Her adult cousin was determined to be a United States Citizen.
Due to the juvenile's medical condition, Border Patrol agents escorted her and her cousin to a Corpus Christi hospital where she could receive appropriate medical care. Per the immigration laws of the United States, once medically cleared she will be processed accordingly.
The Mexican Consulate has been advised of the situation by Laredo Sector Border Patrol."