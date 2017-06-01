POLITICS

James Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia

James Comey penned a letter to FBI colleagues and staff after his shock firing by President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON --
Former FBI director James Comey is set to testify June 8 before the Senate intelligence committee investigating Russian activities during last year's election.

The committee said Thursday that Comey will testify in an open session, which will be followed by a closed session.

The committee's Republican chairman and senior Democrat have said members want to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia interfered in last year's election.

They say they also hope Comey's testimony will answer questions that have arisen since Comey's sudden firing by President Donald Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsFBIjames comeyPresident Donald Trumprussiau.s. & worldinvestigationWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intel Committee
Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
POLITICS
Trump to announce decision on climate change Thursday
Mexican businessman to market 'Trump' toilet paper
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
Trump expected to withdraw US from Paris climate accord
More Politics
Top Stories
Hydrant sheared, traffic pole toppled in Westlake crash
Trump to announce decision on climate change Thursday
LA deputies rescue teen threatening to jump off bridge
Iconic pink wall in LA gets rainbow makeover for Pride Month
Vigil held for man killed in hit-run while trying to visit parents in South LA
NY student has 'subway graduation' after getting stuck on train
Mr. Met gives fan the finger, employee out as team mascot
Show More
Portland train stabbing survivor says focus should be on 'those little girls'
Suspect arrested in murder of ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
VIDEO: 3 killed in Texas bounty-hunter shootout
Doughnut delivery by drone is a glimpse at the future
Bodycam video shows new views on Orlando shooting
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos