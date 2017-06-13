  • BREAKING NEWS AG Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee - WATCH LIVE
POLITICS

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies 'false and scurrilous allegations'

FILE- In this Jan 10, 2017, file photo, Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions heatedly denied on Tuesday that he had any undisclosed meeting with the Russian ambassador or conversations with Russian officials about the U.S. elections. He vowed to defend his honor "against scurrilous and false allegations."

WATCH LIVE: Jeff Sessions to testify before Senate Intel Committee

Testifying at a Senate hearing, Sessions said it was a "detestable and appalling lie" to suggest that he participated in or was aware of any collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

In his dramatic appearance before former colleagues, Sessions also contradicted a contention made by former FBI Director James Comey at a hearing before the same panel last week. Comey said that, after an encounter with President Donald Trump in which he said Trump pressured him to back off an investigation into the former national security adviser, Comey "implored" Sessions to make sure he was never left alone with the president again - but that Sessions didn't respond.

"He didn't recall this, but I responded to his comment by agreeing that the FBI and Department of Justice needed to be careful to follow department policy" regarding contacts with the White House, Sessions said.

The former Alabama senator defended himself against accusations that he misrepresented himself during his confirmation hearing by saying he hadn't met with Russian officials during the campaign. Sessions argued that in the context of the hearing, "my answer was a fair and correct response to the charge as I understood it."

Sessions said he recused himself from the Justice Department's Russia investigation only because of a regulation to require the step because of his involvement in the Trump campaign. He never, he insisted, knew anything about the Russia probe or had any role in it.

While he had recused himself from the Russia probe, Sessions said, "I did not recuse myself from defending my honor against scurrilous and false allegations."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjeff sessionsattorney generalu.s. & worldrussiasenatePresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpjames comey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
SoCal congressman drafts impeachment articles for Trump
Questions answered on sanctuary state bill
Another appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban blocked
Montana's Gianforte avoids jail time for reporter assault
More Politics
Top Stories
Business owner kills 2 robbers, wounds 1 in Downey shootout
VIDEO: Motorist drives wrong way on Chino Hills freeway
Vigil honors firefighter killed in DTLA ladder accident
Uber CEO steps aside as report on company culture released
Hit-and-run driver slams into 4 parked vehicles in Hollywood
Snake crawls out of AC to eat rat
UCLA campus sexual battery suspect sought
Show More
North Korea releases American serving 15-year prison term
Warriors issue statement on possible White House visit
Could french fries be killing you? Researchers say yes
Couple pleads guilty to hoarding 170 Yorkies in San Diego County
Bill Cosby jury to hear more of his deposition testimony
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos