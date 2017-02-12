POLITICS

J.K. Rowling, Piers Morgan in Twitter fight over politics

Author J. K. Rowling (left) and British TV personality Piers Morgan (right) were in a Twitter war over American politics. (Charles Sykes/Joel Ryan)

LOS ANGELES --
British TV personality Piers Morgan and British author J.K. Rowling are in a Twitter war over American politics.

He called her work "drivel" and she called him "amoral" after Morgan defended the U.S. government's travel ban during an appearance on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.

Morgan faced off with Australian comic Jim Jefferies on the episode during a discussion of the executive order. Morgan said it was "not a Muslim ban," and Jefferies directed an expletive at him. Rowling tweeted that it was "satisfying" to hear Jefferies say that.

WARNING: There is profanity in the content below

A flurry of tweets between Rowling and Morgan followed.
Related Topics:
politicscelebritytwitteru.s. & worldimmigrationsocial media
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Immigration raids net 160 arrests throughout SoCal, ICE says
Trump considering new executive order after travel ban halted
ICE protesters block 101 Freeway onramp in downtown LA
Federal appeals court rules against Trump in travel ban case
More Politics
Top Stories
3 hospitalized in shooting outside Hollywood gas station
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
Body discovered in fire at Santa Ana homeless encampment
Girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate Chicago attacks
For 1st time ever, water flows over emergency spillway at Oroville Dam
LGBT members commemorate 1960s Black Cat protest in Silver Lake
Trump Says US '100 Percent' Behind Japan After North Korea Missile Test
Show More
3 rescued in Newhall after cars caught in flash flooding
Rescue crews search LA River after car found in water near South Gate
Corona man, wife thank 911 dispatcher who saved his life
ABC7 Cool Kids honored at luncheon
Disneyland increases prices on single-day tickets
More News
Photos
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
Upside-down horse rescued from creek bed by OC firefighters
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos