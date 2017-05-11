Los Angeles Councilman Gil Cedillo wants companies seeking contracts with the city to publicly disclose if they're also submitting bids to build President Donald Trump's border wall.Cedillo's proposal, which he is set to introduce to the Los Angeles City Council on Friday, would call for strict penalties and fines for any company that fails to disclose that information."The border wall would be a shameful monument celebrating the harm being done to countless immigrant residents and their families, some of whom have already been separated and others who are now living every day in this fear and this specter of deportation and separation," Cedillo said.According to Cedillo, his measure was aimed at ensuring transparency in the city's contracting process.