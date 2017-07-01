POLITICS

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetii to be sworn in for 2nd term

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be sworn in for a second term on Saturday. (Mark J. Terrill)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be sworn in for a second term on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to be in attendance, including some names you might recognize such as actor George Takei and renowned opera and concert singer Angel Joy Blue.

The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The mayor declared his re-election at a victory rally just two hours after polls closed to Los Angeles city and Los Angeles County residents on March 8.

He has touted accomplishments that have occurred since he won his first term in 2013, including supporting a minimum wage hike, helping the economy by lowering the business tax, encouraging the entertainment industry through tax credits and helping pass a $1.2 billion measure in November to build housing for the homeless.
