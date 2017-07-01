DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was sworn in for a second term Saturday evening.
Thousands of people attended the event, including some names you might recognize such as actor George Takei and renowned opera and concert singer Angel Joy Blue.
The ceremony took place in front of City Hall at 5:30 p.m. Several other city officials, such as City Attorney Mike Feuer, were sworn in.
Garcetti and his wife were greeted by the massive crowd and he was sworn in by his mother with his family by his side.
The mayor declared his re-election at a victory rally just two hours after polls closed to Los Angeles city and Los Angeles County residents on March 8.
He has touted accomplishments that have occurred since he won his first term in 2013, including supporting a minimum wage hike, helping the economy by lowering the business tax, encouraging the entertainment industry through tax credits and helping pass a $1.2 billion measure in November to build housing for the homeless.