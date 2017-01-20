PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

LIVE VIDEO: ABC News digital inauguration coverage

Watch live, anchored ABC News digital coverage of the Trump inauguration.

Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trumpABC Newscongress
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Donald Trump to become America's 45th president
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Donald Trump to become America's 45th president
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Inauguration Day photos: Donald Trump sworn in as president
PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball
Obama leaves Oval Office for the final time
More Politics
Top Stories
Donald Trump to become America's 45th president
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage
Heavy rain soaks several parts of SoCal Friday morning
LA students in DC to see history made
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
PHOTOS: First lady fashion at the inaugural ball
Show More
Obama leaves Oval Office for the final time
Suspects arrested after chase through East LA, downtown
Families at the inauguration
'El Chapo' extradited to US
After intense rain, snow and flooding, SoCal braces for 2nd round of storms
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos