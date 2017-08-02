POLITICS

Students alarmed after report Justice Department plans to sue schools over affirmative action

EMBED </>More Videos

Civil rights advocates, students and school officials in Southern California said Wednesday reports that the Justice Department could be taking legal action against universities over affirmative action is alarming. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Civil rights advocates, students and school officials in Southern California said Wednesday reports that the Justice Department could be taking legal action against universities over affirmative action is alarming.

The New York Times reported obtaining an internal document announcing a project on "investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in colleges and university admissions"

A Department of Justice spokesperson told Eyewitness News such reports are inaccurate and also said in part: "The posting sought volunteers to investigate one administrative complaint filed by a coalition of 64 Asian-American associations in May 2015 that the prior administration left unresolved."

It added that it's committed to protecting all Americans from all forms of legal race-based discrimination.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Dennis Parker said the Supreme Court clearly supports considering race in admissions.

"No. 1 is that the Supreme Court has made clear that it is legal and constitutional to consider race as one factor in admissions as long as it's part of a carefully considered program," he said.

In California, proposition 209 banned race-based affirmative action back in 1996.

The UC system said it has increased its outreach efforts to historically underrepresented groups like Latinos and African-Americans.

University of California, Los Angeles students weighed in on the matter. Student Juliet Lee said minority underrepresentation remains a problem.

"There are still minorities that are underrepresented, even in Asian community, and I think it's better to reanalyze and refocus on what the real problem is," she said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicspoliticseducationcollegecollege studentsjeff sessionsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump signs sanctions against Russia
Skills-based immigration bill to be unveiled Wednesday
Report says Trump called White House a 'dump'
Christopher Wray confirmed as FBI director
More Politics
Top Stories
Parts of Inland Empire see flooding as SoCal storms move through
Chances of flash flooding in some SoCal areas Wednesday
Rapper from Grandmaster Flash arrested in fatal NYC stabbing
Sexual predator crawls through OC window, tries to attack woman
Photos show Trump golf course groundskeepers pointing guns at gophers
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
Marine killed in Hesperia motorcycle crash
Suspect who robbed Chase Bank in Culver City sought
Show More
40 children hurt, 6 seriously in NC YMCA hazmat leak
Schwarzenegger hulas into 70 with Stallone, Tom Arnold
Woman ordered to pay more than $200K to clients she defrauded as a fortune teller
Dow Jones closes above 22K points for first time
Cracker Barrel opening 1st California location in 2018
More News
Top Video
Motorcyclist killed in Winnetka hit-and-run crash
Photos show Trump golf course groundskeepers pointing guns at gophers
UCI reinstates hundreds of withdrawn admissions
Burglars strike 3 pharmacies in Ventura County
More Video