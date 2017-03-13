POLITICS

Rep. Lowenthal to address health care, immigration at Long Beach town hall

Rep. Alan Lowenthal is seen in an undated file photo. (Rep. Alan Lowenthal / Facebook)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Rep. Alan Lowenthal is set to hold a town hall meeting in Long Beach on Monday, covering topics including health care, immigration and more.

According to agenda notes posted on the congressman's website, Lowenthal as well as guest speakers will address the following issues:

- the future of the Affordable Care Act, Social Security and Medicare
- immigration and refugee policy under the Trump administration
- protecting the environment
- civil rights and equality for all Americans

The Democratic congressman is set to hold the meeting, titled "A Conversation About America," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Long Beach City College Auditorium, 4901 E. Carson St.

If you're not able to attend Monday's event, here's how you can contact your congressman to submit your comments and questions:

(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
