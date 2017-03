Rep. Alan Lowenthal is set to hold a town hall meeting in Long Beach on Monday, covering topics including health care, immigration and more.According to agenda notes posted on the congressman's website , Lowenthal as well as guest speakers will address the following issues:- the future of the Affordable Care Act, Social Security and Medicare- immigration and refugee policy under the Trump administration- protecting the environment- civil rights and equality for all AmericansThe Democratic congressman is set to hold the meeting, titled "A Conversation About America," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Long Beach City College Auditorium, 4901 E. Carson St.If you're not able to attend Monday's event, here's how you can contact your congressman to submit your comments and questions: