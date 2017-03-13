LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Rep. Alan Lowenthal is set to hold a town hall meeting in Long Beach on Monday, covering topics including health care, immigration and more.
According to agenda notes posted on the congressman's website, Lowenthal as well as guest speakers will address the following issues:
- the future of the Affordable Care Act, Social Security and Medicare
- immigration and refugee policy under the Trump administration
- protecting the environment
- civil rights and equality for all Americans
The Democratic congressman is set to hold the meeting, titled "A Conversation About America," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Long Beach City College Auditorium, 4901 E. Carson St.
If you're not able to attend Monday's event, here's how you can contact your congressman to submit your comments and questions: