"Meals-on-Wheels" scrambles for donations amid Trump's proposed budget

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --President Donald Trump's proposed budget calls for cuts to funding for Meals on Wheels, a program viewed as a critical lifeline for millions of seniors, veterans and the disabled.
Volunteers said for some, Meals on Wheels is the not just a source of nutrition, but a vital link to the outside world. Trump's proposed cuts have recipients and volunteers on edge.
"For us that means 30 percent of our food budget would be cut. The federal government, in one form or another, pays for 30 percent of the food we supply," Chris Baca with Meals on Wheels explained.
Meals on Wheels was discussed during a recent press conference with Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney.
"Meals on Wheels sounds great, but we're not going to spend on programs that cannot show that they actually deliver the promises we've made to people," Mulvaney stated.
The Trump administration's stance on Meals on Wheels makes donations even more important. American Legion Pacific Palisades Post 283 made a $20,800 donation to Meals on Wheels West recently to help the program.
"Like any other organization, we only have limited funds, so we're dividing up the pie as best we can," Jere Romano with the American Legion said.
While Meals on Wheels fights for donations, they said they haven't given up the fight in Washington.
"We need everyone out there to contact the president, first off, and then talk to our senators," Baca said.
But with Republicans in control of the House, Senate and White House, officials with Meals on Wheels are preparing for the worst and scrambling for every donated dollar they can get their hands on.
For information about donating to Meals on Wheels, click here.