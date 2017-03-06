EYEWITNESS NEWSMAKERS

Measure S: Both sides of the hotly debated building moratorium initiative

Supporters and opponents of Measure S, a building moratorium initiative, made their voices heard on Eyewitness Newsmakers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Supporters and opponents of Measure S, a building moratorium initiative, made their voices heard on this week's Eyewitness Newsmakers.

Jack Humphreville, speaking for "Yes on S," said residents are "getting the shaft" from developers building large projects that require a variance from a community's plan. He said passage of S would eliminate "pay to play" corruption.

Speaking for "No on S," Alexandra Suh said the measure does nothing about political corruption, but instead, puts the brakes on desperately needed affordable housing.

If approved, the initiative puts a two-year moratorium on projects that need general plan amendments for density or height.

It requires a review of the city's general plan every five years. If approved, Measure S would amend current city law.

