POLITICS

Melania Trump accepts apology, wins damages from Daily Mail publisher in libel lawsuit

First lady Melania Trump speaks before presenting the 2017 Secretary's of State's International Women of Courage Awards during a ceremony at the State Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

LONDON --
U.S. first lady Melania Trump has accepted an apology and damages from the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper for reporting rumors about her time as a model, the two parties in the lawsuit said Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the parties said the Mail retracted its false statements that Trump "provided services beyond simply modeling" and agreed to pay damages and costs.

The total settlement for the U.S. and U.K. lawsuits was about $2.9 million, according to a person familiar with the settlement who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose the information, which was not released in court.

Trump sued the Daily Mail in Britain and Mail Online in the United States over an August 2016 article, which ran in the newspaper under the headline "Racy photos and troubling questions about his wife's past that could derail Trump."

In a lawsuit filed in New York in February, the first lady's attorneys argued that the report was false and damaged her ability to develop "multi-million dollar business relationships" based on her status as a well-known figure and "successful businesswoman."

As part of the settlement, the Mail published an apology, saying "we accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them."

Catrin Evans, lawyer for the Mail's publisher, told a hearing at London's High Court that the company wanted "to set the record straight, and to apologize to the claimant for any distress and embarrassment that the articles may have caused her."

The settlement is far less than the first lady had sought. The U.S. lawsuit sought compensatory and punitive damages of at least $150 million.
Related Topics:
politicsmelania trumpdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumplawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
Mexico's Consul General in LA addresses upcoming NAFTA talks
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Governors from Mexico visit LA to discuss city relations
More Politics
Top Stories
Witnesses detain DUI suspect after fatal hit-and-run in NoHo
Deputies shoot, kill burglary suspect in Florence
San Bernardino school shooting victims remembered in vigil
San Bernardino school shooting suspect had arrest history
Cat runs onto field during baseball game
Russian foreign minister scolds Tillerson over Syria during Moscow visit
United CEO: 'No one should be treated that way'
Show More
Why do shoelaces come untied? Berkeley researchers found out
Musician J. Geils dies at 71
Older women drink more than 20 years ago, study finds
Video shows girl slip out of bungee harness during ride
Container in Grand Park connects people across the world
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos