POLITICS

Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to give documents to Senate intel panel

WASHINGTON --
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide some documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

A person close to Flynn says he will turn over documents related to two of his businesses as well as some personal documents the committee requested earlier this month. The person says Flynn plans to produce documents by next week.

Flynn's decision comes after he invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier request from the committee. Flynn's attorneys had argued the earlier request was too broad and would have required Flynn to turn over information that could have been used against him.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Flynn's private interactions with the committee.
Related Topics:
politicsinvestigationrussiaFBImichael flynnu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Kathy Griffin shares photo holding replica President Trump's bloody head
Trump's communications director resigns
Half of 8th grade class refuses to take photo with Paul Ryan
Kushner discussed setting up secret line between Trump admin, Kremlin, report says
More Politics
Top Stories
Palmdale mom guilty of killing 2-year-old son
Arrest made in 2011 murders of 2 women found on LA freeways
SoCal law enforcement warned of new gang threat targeting officers
2 Chino Hills soccer coaches killed in violent crash
Teen murder suspect arrested in Torrance home invasion
VIDEO: Extremely rare wales filmed off CA coast
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with breast cancer
Show More
Missile launches from CA base, intercepts test warhead
OMG! Snake regurgitates another live snake
Iranian pug brought to safety in SoCal by 'pug queen'
Ariana Grande to play Manchester concert Sunday
Mom throws kids from burning apartment, saves lives
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos