POLITICS

No indication Trump Tower was surveilled, intel senators say

Donald Trump and Barack Obama meet at the White House in an undated photo. (KABC)

WASHINGTON --
The top two senators on the intelligence committee say they have seen no indication that Trump Tower was "the subject of surveillance" by the U.S. government before or after the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him and asked congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in the election to pursue that as well.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner issued a joint one-sentence statement and did not elaborate. The two senators are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russia and the presidential election. The probes include looking into Trump associates' contacts with the Kremlin.

In response to Trump's claims, the Justice Department is doing its own review of whether Trump or any of his associates were the subject of surveillance.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpbarack obamau.s. & worldsurveillancegovernment
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump budget slashes agencies to focus on wall, defense
Trump budget slashes agency money to boost defense spending
White House releases 2005 Trump tax info
Residents voice concerns at town hall meeting in Long Beach
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect apprehended after sheriff's deputy shot in Hesperia
Woman fatally struck by train in midst of modeling shoot
Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills home burglarized
3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days, police say
Check out the new teaser trailer for 'Coco'
Woman found dead in Victorville park after reports of beating
Boy, 2, fatally struck in driveway in Van Nuys
Show More
High-speed police chase ends in Northridge crash
McDonald's says account 'compromised' after Trump tweet
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
3 carbon monoxide alarms fail Consumer Reports testing
VIDEO: Alleged kidnapping victim jumps from trunk of car
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos